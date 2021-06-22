checkAd

SAB Biotherapeutics to List on Nasdaq through Merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., Advancing Unique Human Antibody Platform with Demonstrated Utility in Immunotherapy and Rapid Response to Emerging Diseases

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces targeted, high potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies at scale, and Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP), a blank check company focused on innovative biopharmaceutical firms, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will operate as SAB Biotherapeutics and will continue to operate under the SAB management team, with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s Samuel J. Reich and Jeffrey G. Spragens joining the SAB Board of Directors. SAB co-founder and current executive chairman, Dr. Edward Hamilton, plans to transition to a board observer role while remaining active in the company. Mr. Reich is expected to assume the role of executive chairman.

SAB plans to be listed on NASDAQ following the closing of the transaction. The proposed transaction implies an enterprise value for SAB, on a post-merger basis, of approximately $325 million (assuming a share price of $10.10 per share) and is expected to provide the combined company with approximately $118 million of pro forma cash (assuming no redemptions from Big Cypress’ trust account), to fuel development and commercialization of SAB’s unique DiversitAb platform that leverages its proprietary transchromosomic (Tc) bovine herds to produce highly-potent targeted fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics for a wide range of immune system disorders, cancer and infectious diseases without the need for human donors.

Proceeds from the business combination are expected to support advancement of SAB’s robust pipeline and platform through multiple catalysts across several programs. These potentially include multiple clinical data read-outs, which represent potential value inflection events.

“The execution of this merger agreement caps 18 months of tremendous progress at SAB,” said Eddie Sullivan, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “Years of innovation and investment in our unique human polyclonal antibody platform have enabled us to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, moving a therapeutic candidate from concept to the clinic in less than five months. The awarded funding and our collaboration with the federal government, as part of COVID-19 Response (formerly Operation Warp Speed), has enabled us to test, refine and advance our novel therapeutic development and internal production and regulatory processes, as well as provide a model for future rapid response. This period of intense activity leaves us well-positioned to advance our portfolio of novel therapies for immune system disorders, cancer and other infectious diseases. The unique attributes of our DiversitAb platform power our diversified strategy that includes rapid response, development of our own novel therapeutics, and a variety of pharma collaborations. We are excited at the expanded opportunities afforded by the merger to put our platform to work generating important new therapies for unmet medical needs.”

