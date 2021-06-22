checkAd

GBT Files Patent For ICs Layout Automatic Correction of Geometrical Design Rules System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 12:00  |  24   |   |   

The technology aims for significant reduction of microchip’s layout design cycle; particularly, in advanced nanometer ranges, 7nm and below, enabling faster chip’s design and manufacturing cycle

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed a provisional patent application for Integrated Circuits automatic design rule correction system and method; the application number 63197635 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The patent protects IP for automatic correction of manufacturing process geometrical design rules violations in microchips layout data (Professional term; DRC).

Typically, a mask layout database is created manually by a layout designer or automatically by a synthesis tool. Once the mask layout database is complete, it must go through a series of verifications in few domains. One of these checks is geometrical, to check featured dimensions according to the manufacturing process rules. Today, most of the design rule violations in the mask layout database are corrected manually by a layout designer, mainly with Analog and MIXED layout types. The designer finds each violation and manually corrects the violations by moving/modifying polygons associated with the violations. During the correction process, the layout designer may create new design rule violations and therefore the correction process may be repeated until the mask layout database does not include any design rule violations. The process of iteratively correcting the design rule violations may take several hours or even days to complete and typically significantly increase the overall layout design time. The additional time required to complete layout may also delay the production of a photomask set used to fabricate the integrated circuit.

The invention includes a method and system for automatic correction of an IC layout design rule violations to match the process rule deck reference. The automatic correction, once implemented maintains the integrated circuit mask layout electrical connectivity (LVS), reliability (RV) and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) correctness. The number of design rules has been dramatically increased over the years especially in advanced nanometer process of 7nm and below. In addition, geometrical design rules became more convoluted and highly complex to comply which requires vast amount of manual correction. Using the invention once fully developed, GBT predicts a significant IC layout productivity enhancement, enabling higher silicon yield and faster microchip’s time to market. Fabless IC design firms will be able to design and manufacture their chips faster and with lower cost.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Files Patent For ICs Layout Automatic Correction of Geometrical Design Rules System The technology aims for significant reduction of microchip’s layout design cycle; particularly, in advanced nanometer ranges, 7nm and below, enabling faster chip’s design and manufacturing cycleSAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus