Talenom Plc welcomes new franchise entrepreneurs in Kotka-Hamina and Vantaa Aviapolis

Talenom Plc, Press release 22 June 2021 at 13.00 EEST

Talenom Plc welcomes new franchise entrepreneurs in Kotka-Hamina and Vantaa Aviapolis

Talenom Plc has concluded new franchise agreements and welcomes Jussi Auvinen in Kotka-Hamina and Jari Rintala in Vantaa Aviapolis as the company’s new franchise entrepreneurs, both starting the first of September 2021. The agreements bring Talenom’s total number of franchisees to 23.

In the franchise model, independent franchisees offer the same accounting services to their customers locally as Talenom’s other offices and acquire new customers for Talenom. The bookkeeping activities themselves are concentrated in Talenom’s highly automated units in Oulu and Tampere, which utilize scalable production processes. The franchising model allows for expanding the business efficiently also to smaller market areas in Finland.

“It’s great to gain new franchise entrepreneurs in our growing chain. They bring along
more momentum in our organic growth. We welcome warmly Jussi and Jari to
Talenom's team and wish them success in helping our customers!” say Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom, and Jouni Härkönen, Head of Franchising at Talenom.

Talenom is a growth company that generates new accounts through active sales efforts. Expanding the franchise model supports the company’s organic growth strategy. The company intends to continue expanding its franchise chain to new locations also in the future.

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

