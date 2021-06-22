Verisk’s AIR Updates Its Terrorism Model to More Comprehensively Model Damage from Conventional Bomb Blast Attacks

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe modeling firm AIR Worldwide announced that it has updated its Terrorism Model for the United States to more comprehensively model the extent of damage from conventional bomb blast attacks. Starting with the size and location of the bomb, the model propagates the appropriate blast intensity within a built environment from the exterior to the interior of buildings to yield damage and loss estimates, including property damage and workers’ compensation, and personal injury. AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

“When terrorists use conventional weapons—the effects of which tend to be highly localized—they are likely to be targeting specific buildings or facilities,” said Tao Lai, vice president, research, AIR Worldwide. “The amount of damage that occurs at or near the site of an attack depends on a wide variety of factors. In addition to the type of weapon used, the surrounding buildings, building dimensions and blast intensity propagation can have a profound effect on the damage from an attack.”