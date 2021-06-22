checkAd

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application Resubmission for PEDMARK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

﻿~ Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date Set for November 27, 2021 ~﻿

~ NDA Resubmission for PEDMARK for the Prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity for Pediatric Patients with Localized, Non-Metastatic Solid Tumors ~

~ If Approved by the FDA, PEDMARK Stands to Be the First Therapy for the Prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Hearing Loss in Children ~

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients one month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date has been set for November 27, 2021.

“We are pleased that the FDA has accepted our PEDMARK resubmission,” said Rosty Raykov, chief executive officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA through the review process. We are committed to bringing this treatment to children receiving cisplatin chemotherapy, an area of high unmet medical need. If approved, PEDMARK stands to be the first FDA approved therapy to reduce the risk of cisplatin induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients.” 

PEDMARK has been granted both Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. The Complete Response Letter (CRL) received on August 10, 2020, referred to deficiencies with the facility of the drug product manufacturer; no clinical safety or efficacy issues were identified and there was no requirement for further clinical data.

About PEDMARK 

Cisplatin and other platinum compounds are essential chemotherapeutic agents for many pediatric malignancies. Unfortunately, platinum-based therapies cause ototoxicity, or hearing loss, which is permanent, irreversible, and particularly harmful to the survivors of pediatric cancer.

In the U.S. and Europe, it is estimated that, annually, over 10,000 children may receive platinum-based chemotherapy. The incidence of ototoxicity depends upon the dose and duration of chemotherapy, and many of these children require lifelong hearing aids. There is currently no established preventive agent for this hearing loss and only expensive, technically difficult, and sub-optimal cochlear (inner ear) implants have been shown to provide some benefit. Infants and young children that suffer ototoxicity at critical stages of development lack speech language development and literacy, and older children and adolescents lack social-emotional development and educational achievement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application Resubmission for PEDMARK ﻿~ Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date Set for November 27, 2021 ~﻿ ~ NDA Resubmission for PEDMARK for the Prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity for Pediatric Patients with Localized, Non-Metastatic Solid Tumors ~ ~ If …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus