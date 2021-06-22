Altigen Launches CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreInteract, the first AI-based Enterprise Customer …

CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams is an innovative enterprise customer engagement platform designed for any business whose sales, service, and support are a top priority. CoreInteract unifies all your business communications channels and enables your employees to interact with your customers completely within Microsoft Teams.

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreInteract, the first AI-based Enterprise Customer Engagement platform for Microsoft Teams.

Built on the Microsoft Bot framework, deployed in Azure, and leveraging Azure Cognitive Services, CoreInteract is a native Teams application providing:

Inbound Call Routing and Queuing

Integrated screen pops for such popular applications as Dynamics 365 and SalesForce

Real-time performance dashboards

Historical reporting with trend analysis

Over the next several months Altigen will be adding SMS, Web Chat, Email, Social Media and analytics to CoreInteract's routing, queuing, and reporting engine.

"The true elegance of CoreInteract's design is that it does not require a separate desktop application, as all communications channels are delivered natively through the Microsoft Teams client already in place", said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Technology Officer. Allen goes on to explain, "One of our key design goals was to remove the need for Teams users to constantly switch between multiple applications to interact and engage with their customers. CoreInteract also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to further enhance employee productivity and customer service."

"CoreInteract's ability to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a major breakthrough," says Craig Beringer with Beringer Technology Group. "As a long time, Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrator, having the ability to provide CRM "screen pop" information natively into Teams is a huge win for my customers."

According to Mike Plumer, Altigen's Vice President of Sales, "CoreInteract enables organizations using Teams to deploy an enterprise-wide customer engagement platform, a capability that has historically been limited to the contact center due to the cost and complexity of those solutions. The power and simplicity of CoreInteract extend omni-channel customer engagement to all of an organization's customer-facing employees."