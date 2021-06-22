checkAd

Altigen Launches CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 12:05  |  25   |   |   

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreInteract, the first AI-based Enterprise Customer …

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreInteract, the first AI-based Enterprise Customer Engagement platform for Microsoft Teams.

CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams is an innovative enterprise customer engagement platform designed for any business whose sales, service, and support are a top priority. CoreInteract unifies all your business communications channels and enables your employees to interact with your customers completely within Microsoft Teams.

Built on the Microsoft Bot framework, deployed in Azure, and leveraging Azure Cognitive Services, CoreInteract is a native Teams application providing:

  • Inbound Call Routing and Queuing
  • Integrated screen pops for such popular applications as Dynamics 365 and SalesForce
  • Real-time performance dashboards
  • Historical reporting with trend analysis

Over the next several months Altigen will be adding SMS, Web Chat, Email, Social Media and analytics to CoreInteract's routing, queuing, and reporting engine.

"The true elegance of CoreInteract's design is that it does not require a separate desktop application, as all communications channels are delivered natively through the Microsoft Teams client already in place", said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Technology Officer. Allen goes on to explain, "One of our key design goals was to remove the need for Teams users to constantly switch between multiple applications to interact and engage with their customers. CoreInteract also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to further enhance employee productivity and customer service."

"CoreInteract's ability to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a major breakthrough," says Craig Beringer with Beringer Technology Group. "As a long time, Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrator, having the ability to provide CRM "screen pop" information natively into Teams is a huge win for my customers."

According to Mike Plumer, Altigen's Vice President of Sales, "CoreInteract enables organizations using Teams to deploy an enterprise-wide customer engagement platform, a capability that has historically been limited to the contact center due to the cost and complexity of those solutions. The power and simplicity of CoreInteract extend omni-channel customer engagement to all of an organization's customer-facing employees."

Seite 1 von 2
Altigen Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altigen Launches CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreInteract, the first AI-based Enterprise Customer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Alset EHome International Inc. will Deliver First 20 EHomes with Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls ...
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project ...
TLSS Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Salson Logistics, Inc.
Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology ...
Northern Dynasty Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 Million
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services