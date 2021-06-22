Ares Launches the Ares Charitable Foundation

The Ares Foundation’s work is made possible through Ares, which expects to donate an amount of up to five percent of its annual realized net performance income from certain Ares funds to the Ares Foundation, further aligning the Firm’s investment activities with its societal impact. In addition, the Ares Foundation will rely on the generosity of Ares employees who may donate cash, equity and a portion of their realized proceeds from carried interest in certain funds. Initial employee commitments total nearly $30 million.

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares” or the “Firm”) (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, today announced the launch of the Ares Charitable Foundation (the “Ares Foundation”). The Ares Foundation will seek to accelerate equality of economic opportunity through grants to nonprofit organizations whose programming provides Career Preparation & Reskilling, encourages Entrepreneurship and deepens individuals’ understanding of Personal Finance.

“Our belief is that delivering value to stakeholders goes beyond financial returns – it’s about ensuring that all members of society have equitable access to knowledge, resources and opportunities so that they can achieve their full potential,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “With the launch of the Ares Foundation, we further demonstrate our commitment to supporting high-quality nonprofit organizations and initiatives that align with our core values, and we hope to inspire others to do the same.”

“We believe the Ares Foundation can make a measurable, sustained difference in the lives of people who desire a brighter future and offer a way for both Ares and our employees to help make that happen,” said Michelle Armstrong, Head of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the Ares Foundation. “Our grants will seek to address some of society’s most pressing challenges through transformative giving and will generate critical data that we can use to thoughtfully assess the efficacy of our work.”

The Ares Foundation will strategically collaborate with nonprofits globally that meet its programming, organizational capacity, and organizational culture and commitment criteria. Much of the grantmaking will be employee-directed and provide skills-based volunteer opportunities through Ares in Motion (AIM), the Firm’s philanthropic employee engagement program. Connecting Ares’ professionals to the Ares Foundation’s initiatives will build their knowledge of philanthropy and nonprofit operations so that they extend their civic involvement to the communities where they live and work. In addition, the Ares Foundation expects to partner with Ares’ portfolio companies and industry colleagues on initiatives to inspire their giving activity and involvement.