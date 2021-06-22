checkAd

Overwhelming Support From Vivendi Shareholders With 99.9% Voting in Favor of UMG’s Distribution and Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 12:26  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

Vivendi’s Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 68.99% of shareholders.

The shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to the vote, including those requiring a two-thirds majority, among which the resolution authorizing the Management Board to make a public share buyback offer (OPRA) for up to 50% of the share capital.

The shareholders overwhelmingly approved the distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group (UMG) shares with a record level of 99.9% positive votes, demonstrating their full support for the recommended strategic approach and the options chosen by the Management Board to implement this transaction. The listing of the company on Euronext Amsterdam could take place on September 21, 2021.

The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.60 per share with respect to fiscal year 2020. The dividend will be paid as from June 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the measures put in place by the authorities to limit its spread, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors (à huis clos), i.e., without the physical presence of shareholders, and was broadcast live in its entirety on Vivendi’s website, where the results of the voting on the resolutions and a video replay of the Meeting are available (www.vivendi.com/individual/shareholders-meeting), as well as on Dailymotion.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi’s financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi’s website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is “unsponsored” and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

Vivendi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Overwhelming Support From Vivendi Shareholders With 99.9% Voting in Favor of UMG’s Distribution and Listing Regulatory News: Vivendi (Paris:VIV): Vivendi’s Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 68.99% of shareholders. The shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to the vote, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Determined AI to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Innovation ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 NPC Patient and Family Conference Hosted by the ...
Gilead’s Veklury (Remdesivir) Associated With a Reduction in Mortality Rate in Hospitalized ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.06.21
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s Share Capital
20.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20.06.21
Vivendi verkauft UMG-Zehnprozentanteil an Pershing-Spac
17.06.21
JPMORGAN belässt VIVENDI SA auf 'Overweight'
14.06.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Leicht im Plus
05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
04.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Arbeitsmarktbericht entspannt Anleger
04.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
04.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow leicht im Plus - Jobdaten erhöhen Zinsangst nicht
04.06.21
Aktien Europa: Märkte in Warteposition vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten