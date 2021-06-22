Overwhelming Support From Vivendi Shareholders With 99.9% Voting in Favor of UMG’s Distribution and Listing

The shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to the vote, including those requiring a two-thirds majority, among which the resolution authorizing the Management Board to make a public share buyback offer (OPRA) for up to 50% of the share capital.

The shareholders overwhelmingly approved the distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group (UMG) shares with a record level of 99.9% positive votes, demonstrating their full support for the recommended strategic approach and the options chosen by the Management Board to implement this transaction. The listing of the company on Euronext Amsterdam could take place on September 21, 2021.

The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.60 per share with respect to fiscal year 2020. The dividend will be paid as from June 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the measures put in place by the authorities to limit its spread, the Shareholders’ Meeting was held behind closed doors (à huis clos), i.e., without the physical presence of shareholders, and was broadcast live in its entirety on Vivendi’s website, where the results of the voting on the resolutions and a video replay of the Meeting are available (www.vivendi.com/individual/shareholders-meeting), as well as on Dailymotion.

