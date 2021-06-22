Planet 13 Adds Select and STIIIZY Store-in-Stores at Orange County SuperStore

Prominent and premium brands such as Select and STIIIZY will have their own store within Planet 13's newest SuperStoreLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) (" Planet 13 " or the " Company "), a …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) (" Planet 13 " or the " Company "), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces two shop-in-shop stores in the new Orange County SuperStore ("P13 OC"). Based on the success of the store-within-store concept at the Las Vegas SuperStore, Planet 13 has created three shop-in-shop spaces within its new SuperStore in California. The first two partners that the Company will host at P13 OC are Select and STIIIZY - two of California's most prominent brands.

"We are thrilled to expand the shop-in-shop concept to our Orange County location. We've seen tremendous success with Select as a brand partner for our Las Vegas location and expanding the relationship at P13 OC is clear sign of that strength. The SuperStore is a showcase of cannabis products and entertainment, and having dedicated space for top brands allows our partner brands to showcase their products in an innovative manner, while offering consumers convenience, variety and an all-new shopping experience," said Larry Scheffler Co-CEO of Planet 13. "The store is on track for opening in early July and we are excited to welcome customers to P13 OC for the first time."

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com ) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the ongoing operations at the Facility and the amendment to the Lease.