NTTDATA Named a Leader in Everest Group's SAP Services PEAK Matrix Report / Company Assessed High for Strong Market Adoption and Abilities to Innovate, Deliver Value (FOTO)
TOKYO (ots) - NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a global digital
business and IT services provider, today announced it has been recognized by
Everest Group as a Leader in the S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 (
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/-/media/nttdataglobal/1_files/media/press-rele
ase/2021/me_pr_jun_18_01.pdf?la=en&hash=2B51D65CD654AED2CE3200953E694C349237DEFD
) . The report analyzed the performance of 21 vendors based on their ability to
deliver impactful services to clients surrounding the adoption of SAP S/4HANA,
SAP's enterprise resource planning platform for large, midsize and small
enterprises.
Everest Group's report positioned NTT DATA as a Leader, the highest of its three
categories. The report assessed NTT DATA's offerings as having advanced
capabilities in market adoption, value delivered, vision and strategy, and
innovation and investments.
"Enterprises adopting SAP S/4HANA are evolving beyond standard lift-and-shift
implementations and process reimagination. They're looking for high-level
support to help them better orchestrate their enterprise application
landscapes," said Norbert Rotter, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT
DATA. "Being named a Leader by Everest Group in the S/4HANA Services category
showcases how NTT DATA is delivering what clients need. We've developed superior
abilities to advise on platform strategy and execution, implement complex
greenfield and brownfield programs, and provide maintenance and support for
S/4HANA projects - both on premises and in the cloud."
To be named a Leader in the report, Everest Group said companies must meet
certain requirements, including the ability to successfully execute large-scale,
multi-continent, end-to-end S/4HANA services, underpinned by their strong global
delivery network and meaningful onshore presence. The report highlighted
Leaders' track records of growing and engaging talent in the S/4HANA services
market, theirmature suites of SAP-certified, S/4HANA, OTS verticalized
solutions, and their balanced portfolios possessing vertical-specific solutions.
NTT DATA was praised for its ability to deliver services targeted for specific
regions, especially Europe, APAC and Latin America. The report also touted NTT
DATA's flexibility in engagement, domain experience and account management,
along with its efforts to upskill S/4HANA resources through its dedicated
S/4HANA academy. The company outpaced its peers in scaling its pool of S/4HANA
Cloud resources and made significant investments in building verticalized
solutions and frameworks for S/4HANA, the report said.
The SAP S/4HANA ERP platform is an integral part of enterprise digital
transformation - enabling enterprises to build a well-orchestrated applications
landscape. SAP owns a lion's share of the ERP market and its S/4HANA platform
has shown meaningful growth underpinned by its platform capabilities and strong
partner ecosystem," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "NTT DATA
has invested in building a robust suite of verticalized solutions/framework for
S/4HANA to deliver industry-specific solutions, and with the acquisition of ISS
Consulting and FH S.A. it has further augmented its delivery capabilities in the
Latin American and ASEAN regions. Clients appreciate NTT DATA's flexibility in
engagement, domain expertise, and relationship management. Taken together, these
capabilities have helped position NTT DATA as a Leader on Everest Group's
S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.
The S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 is based on Everest Group's
annual RFI process for the calendar year 2020, which includes interactions with
leading digital service providers, client reference checks, and an in-depth
analysis of the digital services market.
