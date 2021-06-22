NTTDATA Named a Leader in Everest Group's SAP Services PEAK Matrix Report / Company Assessed High for Strong Market Adoption and Abilities to Innovate, Deliver Value (FOTO)

"Enterprises adopting SAP S/4HANA are evolving beyond standard lift-and-shiftimplementations and process reimagination. They're looking for high-levelsupport to help them better orchestrate their enterprise applicationlandscapes," said Norbert Rotter, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTTDATA. "Being named a Leader by Everest Group in the S/4HANA Services categoryshowcases how NTT DATA is delivering what clients need. We've developed superiorabilities to advise on platform strategy and execution, implement complexgreenfield and brownfield programs, and provide maintenance and support forS/4HANA projects - both on premises and in the cloud."To be named a Leader in the report, Everest Group said companies must meetcertain requirements, including the ability to successfully execute large-scale,multi-continent, end-to-end S/4HANA services, underpinned by their strong globaldelivery network and meaningful onshore presence. The report highlightedLeaders' track records of growing and engaging talent in the S/4HANA servicesmarket, theirmature suites of SAP-certified, S/4HANA, OTS verticalizedsolutions, and their balanced portfolios possessing vertical-specific solutions.NTT DATA was praised for its ability to deliver services targeted for specificregions, especially Europe, APAC and Latin America. The report also touted NTTDATA's flexibility in engagement, domain experience and account management,along with its efforts to upskill S/4HANA resources through its dedicatedS/4HANA academy. The company outpaced its peers in scaling its pool of S/4HANACloud resources and made significant investments in building verticalizedsolutions and frameworks for S/4HANA, the report said.The SAP S/4HANA ERP platform is an integral part of enterprise digitaltransformation - enabling enterprises to build a well-orchestrated applicationslandscape. SAP owns a lion's share of the ERP market and its S/4HANA platformhas shown meaningful growth underpinned by its platform capabilities and strongpartner ecosystem," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "NTT DATAhas invested in building a robust suite of verticalized solutions/framework forS/4HANA to deliver industry-specific solutions, and with the acquisition of ISSConsulting and FH S.A. it has further augmented its delivery capabilities in theLatin American and ASEAN regions. Clients appreciate NTT DATA's flexibility inengagement, domain expertise, and relationship management. Taken together, thesecapabilities have helped position NTT DATA as a Leader on Everest Group'sS/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.The S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 is based on Everest Group'sannual RFI process for the calendar year 2020, which includes interactions withleading digital service providers, client reference checks, and an in-depthanalysis of the digital services market.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT andbusiness services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform throughconsulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & ITmodernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to servethem in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us athttps://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/nzjBCOYG22iykZZtv1rOy?domain=nttdata.com .ContactGlobal Marketing HeadquartersNTT DATA Corporationmailto:global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jpAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4948611OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions