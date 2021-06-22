checkAd

NTTDATA Named a Leader in Everest Group's SAP Services PEAK Matrix Report / Company Assessed High for Strong Market Adoption and Abilities to Innovate, Deliver Value (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.06.2021, 12:45  |  43   |   |   

TOKYO (ots) - NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a global digital
business and IT services provider, today announced it has been recognized by
Everest Group as a Leader in the S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 (
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/-/media/nttdataglobal/1_files/media/press-rele
ase/2021/me_pr_jun_18_01.pdf?la=en&hash=2B51D65CD654AED2CE3200953E694C349237DEFD
) . The report analyzed the performance of 21 vendors based on their ability to
deliver impactful services to clients surrounding the adoption of SAP S/4HANA,
SAP's enterprise resource planning platform for large, midsize and small
enterprises.

Everest Group's report positioned NTT DATA as a Leader, the highest of its three
categories. The report assessed NTT DATA's offerings as having advanced
capabilities in market adoption, value delivered, vision and strategy, and
innovation and investments.

"Enterprises adopting SAP S/4HANA are evolving beyond standard lift-and-shift
implementations and process reimagination. They're looking for high-level
support to help them better orchestrate their enterprise application
landscapes," said Norbert Rotter, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT
DATA. "Being named a Leader by Everest Group in the S/4HANA Services category
showcases how NTT DATA is delivering what clients need. We've developed superior
abilities to advise on platform strategy and execution, implement complex
greenfield and brownfield programs, and provide maintenance and support for
S/4HANA projects - both on premises and in the cloud."

To be named a Leader in the report, Everest Group said companies must meet
certain requirements, including the ability to successfully execute large-scale,
multi-continent, end-to-end S/4HANA services, underpinned by their strong global
delivery network and meaningful onshore presence. The report highlighted
Leaders' track records of growing and engaging talent in the S/4HANA services
market, theirmature suites of SAP-certified, S/4HANA, OTS verticalized
solutions, and their balanced portfolios possessing vertical-specific solutions.

NTT DATA was praised for its ability to deliver services targeted for specific
regions, especially Europe, APAC and Latin America. The report also touted NTT
DATA's flexibility in engagement, domain experience and account management,
along with its efforts to upskill S/4HANA resources through its dedicated
S/4HANA academy. The company outpaced its peers in scaling its pool of S/4HANA
Cloud resources and made significant investments in building verticalized
solutions and frameworks for S/4HANA, the report said.

The SAP S/4HANA ERP platform is an integral part of enterprise digital
transformation - enabling enterprises to build a well-orchestrated applications
landscape. SAP owns a lion's share of the ERP market and its S/4HANA platform
has shown meaningful growth underpinned by its platform capabilities and strong
partner ecosystem," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "NTT DATA
has invested in building a robust suite of verticalized solutions/framework for
S/4HANA to deliver industry-specific solutions, and with the acquisition of ISS
Consulting and FH S.A. it has further augmented its delivery capabilities in the
Latin American and ASEAN regions. Clients appreciate NTT DATA's flexibility in
engagement, domain expertise, and relationship management. Taken together, these
capabilities have helped position NTT DATA as a Leader on Everest Group's
S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

The S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 is based on Everest Group's
annual RFI process for the calendar year 2020, which includes interactions with
leading digital service providers, client reference checks, and an in-depth
analysis of the digital services market.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/nzjBCOYG22iykZZtv1rOy?domain=nttdata.com .

Contact

Global Marketing Headquarters
NTT DATA Corporation
mailto:global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jp

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4948611
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NTTDATA Named a Leader in Everest Group's SAP Services PEAK Matrix Report / Company Assessed High for Strong Market Adoption and Abilities to Innovate, Deliver Value (FOTO) NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a global digital business and IT services provider, today announced it has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the S/4HANA Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 ( …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen ohne Ergebnis abgebrochen
EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über ...
Beschäftigte in Textil-Lieferketten müssen Beschwerden melden können und Abhilfe ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture between Porsche and CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Epredia And Aiforia Announce Partnership For Global Distribution Of AI-powered Pathology Software
Scheidung, Single, Schulden: 7 Tipps zum Steuern sparen (FOTO)
Umweltministerin Heinen-Esser und Wirtschafts- und Energieminister Pinkwart weihen ...
EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Titel
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
BGH sieht im VW-Abgasskandal Anspruch auf Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf / VW-Dieselgate ...
Finanz-Award 2021 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Verleihung des renommierten ...
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
Mercedes-Abgasskandal: LG Konstanz verurteilt Daimler zur Rücknahme eines Mercedes GLK 250 4Matik
Kaffee, Recycling und Nachhaltigkeit - Nespresso sucht den Dialog als Partner vom GREENTECH ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen ohne Ergebnis abgebrochen
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for financial year 2020/21
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Nico Lüdemann neuer Vorsitzender der BVMW-Kommission Internet und Digitales
Khiron Life Sciences meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:01 Uhr
Steigende Zinknachfrage frisst globalen Angebotsüberschuss (fast) auf
14:00 Uhr
Jerash Holdings Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results; Provides Fiscal 2022 Outlook
13:58 Uhr
BIO-Key Introduces SSO Concierge to its PortalGuard Identity & Access Management Platform, Eliminating Passwords for Thick Client Applications
13:55 Uhr
Inovalon and Homecare Homebase Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Agreement
13:55 Uhr
IMCD N.V. shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM
13:52 Uhr
Scholz wirft Altmaier 'Stromlüge' vor
13:52 Uhr
Digitale Lernplattform GoStudent erreicht Milliarden-Bewertung
13:48 Uhr
Anlegerverlag: CureVac startet ein starkes Comeback!
13:48 Uhr
US$1 Million Prize by Towngas for Smart Energy Technology Proposals
13:46 Uhr
Sojabohnen fallen auf 13 USD, Mais leichter