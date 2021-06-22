CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Next 10 Years

Highlights strategic priorities to lead data-driven insights creation for rare diseases at its Virtual Investor Event

Company outlines significant value creation potential to contribute to the diagnosis of rare diseases and to enable the development of novel therapeutics

Focuses on leveraging its unique rare disease-centric Bio/Databank to accelerate orphan drug development in partnership with bio-/pharmaceutical companies

Clear priorities set for therapeutic disease areas, focusing on rare neurological (CNS) and metabolic disorders

Mid-term targets set to reach 1 million patients in Bio/Databank and 10 full disease models for rare disease R&D partnering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, will hold its first Virtual Investor Event, presented by its newly formed executive team.

Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE, stated, “Over the past 15 years, CENTOGENE has built a unique expertise and has become the leading data-driven insights provider purely focused on rare genetic diseases. We are now embarking on our next growth phase – enabling the cure of 100 rare diseases within the next 10 years. This represents the potential to significantly contribute to reducing the burden of rare diseases.”

“This next chapter is powered by our unparalleled genomics knowledge, the world’s largest rare disease-centric Bio/Databank, global footprint, and strong established network of physicians, partners, and patients. Together with our AI and multiomic tools, this puts us at the focal point of precision medicine for genetically linked rare diseases – driven by the ability to unlock the complexities of patients’ biology to diagnose, understand, and treat these diseases effectively. As the rare disease market is vast and often overlooked, and as our capabilities will contribute significantly to the sector, we believe that this new focus will offer substantial possibilities for value creation.”

Diagnose. Understand. Treat.

Founded in 2006, CENTOGENE has long been known for its expertise in the field of rare disease genetics – helping over 600,000 patients and building a rare disease-centric Bio/Databank. Aspiring to reduce the heavy burden of rare diseases through data-driven insights, the Company has established itself as the leading partner of choice for patients, physicians, and pharma partners.