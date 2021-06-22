checkAd

Genius Sports Clinches Major Expansion of Official Data, Streaming and Media Partnership With the Argentine Football Association

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has been selected by the Argentine Football Association ("AFA") as its exclusive Official Data & Streaming partner for all AFA competitions.

AFA is the oldest soccer association in South America and one of the most prestigious across the world game. As the national governing body of soccer in Argentina, AFA organizes the entire league system from the Liga Profesional de Futbol – LPF” (1st division) to Primera D, domestic cup competitions and the men's, women's and Olympic national teams.

Across over 3,300 games a season and 13 competitions, Genius Sports will help to connect fans, brands and sportsbooks around the world with all levels of Argentinian soccer. Genius Sports has been granted the exclusive rights to capture and distribute official AFA data and live video broadcasts for the regulated betting industry, providing sportsbooks with premium content to help acquire, engage and retain customers.

This partnership will be central to AFA's strategy to increase fan engagement and visibility over all levels of Argentinian soccer. Genius Sports has also been granted official data distribution rights for media across all AFA competitions, enabling brands, publishers and advertisers to exploit its suite of personalized advertising, content and fan-messaging solutions.

To help grow Argentinian football's global reach, Genius Sports will install cutting-edge GeniusLive+ cameras at over 100 venues, capturing broadcast-quality streams that will power AFA's OTT platform. Genius Sports will work in partnership with Pixellot and Argentinian company La Corte for the production of all GeniusLive+ events, enabling AFA to live stream over 2,000 new games from eight competitions per season.

Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, said: “As a leading global soccer federation, one of AFA’s key objectives is to generate new revenue streams by unlocking the value of its digital assets through new strategic partnerships. As part of this process, we are extending the reach of our brand across new markets and growing our corporate partnerships.

"Today, we are very happy to announce this strategic alliance with Genius Sports, the leading sports technology company that trusts in our association and vision and will help equip us for a digital future. We are convinced that this partnership will be critical to expanding the visibility of Argentine soccer across the world and also opens up a range of new commercial possibilities."

