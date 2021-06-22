checkAd

Comstock Acquires Renewable Process Solutions

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of 100% of the equity of Renewable Process Solutions, Inc. (“RPS”), an advanced process engineering and renewable technology development company, in exchange for 1,000,000 restricted shares in the Company’s common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $3.5 million.

RPS and/or Mr. Bobbili have designed and built 21 advanced renewable fuels production facilities since 2006, and RPS currently provides engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) services for the renewable metals, mining, petrochemical, and fuels industries. RPS also provides advanced equipment manufacturing services through its affiliated manufacturing facilities in the United States and India, at consistently superior qualities and rates.

LINICO Corporation (“LiNiCo”), Comstock’s investment in lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) recycling, has currently engaged RPS for the design and construction of critical renewable processes, including crushing, separating and lithium extraction technologies for LiNiCo’s new, state-of-the-art LIB recycling manufacturing facility at 2500 Peru Drive, in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, in Storey County, Nevada.

“Almost instantaneously, RPS President & CEO Rahul Bobbili and his network of engineering and advanced manufacturing experts integrated themselves into the LiNiCo team, enhancing designs, ensuring quality, reducing capital requirements and shortening lead times,” stated Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As the RPS engineers began developing breakthrough lithium extraction and recycling processes for us in real time, with their existing know-how, we also recognized compelling applications and synergies across our existing and planned new lines of business.”

In addition to the acquisition, Mr. Bobbili, as Chief Process Engineer, will oversee and direct all EPC processes for LiNiCo. LiNiCo has commenced ordering crushing and separation equipment, for deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, on plan, for commencement of production of black mass and lithium carbonate in the first and second quarters of 2022, respectively. LiNiCo’s main processing permit application is expected to be filed this month.

