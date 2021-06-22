checkAd

GameStop Completes At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 12:45  |  41   |   |   

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”).

GameStop disclosed on June 9, 2021 that it filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to a maximum of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock from time to time through the ATM Offering. The Company ultimately sold 5,000,000 shares of common stock and generated aggregate gross proceeds before commissions and offering expenses of approximately $1,126,000,000.

GameStop will use net proceeds from the ATM Offering for general corporate purposes as well as for investing in growth initiatives and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About GameStop

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its E-Commerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally, including statements about the ATM Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021.  All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.GameStop.com.

Contact

For Stockholders:

GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
investorrelations@gamestop.com

For Media:

Greg Marose / Charlotte Kiaie
gamestop@profileadvisors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameStop Completes At-The-Market Equity Offering Program GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”). GameStop …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus