SSCP Lager BidCo announces final tender results for senior secured bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) (“SSCP”) today announces the final results of its invitation dated 16 June 2021 to the holders of its 2019/2024 SEK 900,000,000 senior secured floating rate notes with ISIN SE0013358686 (the “Bonds”) to tender their Bonds for purchase by the SSCP for cash (the “Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a tender information document dated 16 June 2021 (the “Tender Information Document”), available on the website of SSCP (www.logent.se). Capitalised terms used in this release but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Information Document.

SSCP hereby announces that is has, in accordance with the process set out in the Tender Information Document, determined the Purchase Price of the tendered Bonds to 103.00% of the nominal amount of each Bonds and that the Final Acceptance Amount being accepted for tender in the Tender Offer is SEK 89,875,000.

In addition to the Purchase Price, SSCP will pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the relevant Bonds (in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the Bonds).

