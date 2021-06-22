Utah's Renowned 'Red Butte Garden' selects Flexi(R)-Pave

One of the most prestigious Botanical Gardens in the USA awards a substantial contract to Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's wholly owned Subsidiary KBI, to install Flexi®-PaveTAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Atlantic Power and …

One of the most prestigious Botanical Gardens in the USA awards a substantial contract to Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's wholly owned Subsidiary KBI, to install Flexi®-Pave

The substantial contract awarded to Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's wholly owned subsidiary KB Industries further demonstrates the Flagship product's vast appeal.

'Red Butte Garden' together with the University of Utah conducted extensive research over several years in order to select the best product to use to expand and maintain its popular Six Bridges Trail. Seeking a product that is environmentally beneficial that will eliminate the problems caused by standing water and will reduce costly maintenance expenditures that are common with other forms of paving and erosion control.

Kevin Jensen the manager and landscape architect at ‘Red Butte Garden' stated: "We conducted extensive research to find a paving product that we felt was appropriate for the unique riparian setting of our project. We were looking for a flexible pavement that was porous, incorporated recycled materials, was ADA compliant, withstood Utah's freeze-thaw cycles, and met our expectations for aesthetics. Flexi-Pave checked all of those boxes."

'Red Butte Garden' is the one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West and together with the University of Utah, is a state arboretum. The Garden has welcomed guests since 1985, with 21 acres of developed gardens and five miles of hiking trails winding through an extensive natural area. The Garden is renowned for its numerous plant collections, display gardens, world-class Outdoor Concert Series, and award-winning horticulture-based educational programs. For more information: visit www.redbuttegarden.org.

"This installation is one of the first Flexi®-Pave projects in the State of Utah", stated Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's CEO - Kevin Bagnall. Adding, "This installation opens up more opportunities in Botanical Gardens internationally. With Flexi®-Pave's proprietary ability to eliminate the ever-present problems of standing water and costly maintenance of other paving and erosion control material such as asphalt and concrete, this project adds to KBI's ever growing list of high-profile installations".