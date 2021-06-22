Findit, Inc. Publishes Latest Findit App Update to Google Play Store for Android Devices

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) , owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® App. The updates were published on June 14, 2021. The updates included messaging features that provide members the ability to send messages to one or multiple members at the same time. The update also includes notifications that are sent to members when a member begins to follow them, as well as likes or comments on posts.

Findit, Inc. which currently trades on the OTC Pinksheets recently filed its Form S1 registration statement with the S.E.C. to become fully reporting and raise up to three million dollars. The filing includes year end audited financials for 2019 and 2020. The company has completed March 31, 2021, audit review by BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants and will be filing with the S.E.C. the latest Form S1 with responses to the latest round of comments.

Raymond Firth, President of Findit, Inc. stated, "We are focused each and every day of accomplishing the tasks at hand to provide Findit members with the tools and services they can use to produce tangible results. In addition to our members, some of which may be shareholders, we love and encourage members to post on Findit whatever they wish to share with the world. We also strive to deliver shareholder value to our shareholders who may not be members of Findit, but would encourage them to join and post to the platform. With the filing of the Form S1, we are taking steps to have the option to up list from the Pinksheets and open ourselves up to a wider pool of potential investors by doings so."

About Findit® App in Google

Findit® is a social network that provides members a free place to post content-rich status updates. One post can include unlimited characters, a picture gallery, a video, and an additional place for 'before and after' images. Because each content vertical can be included in one post, Findit empowers members to get more out of each post that they create on Findit®. Content-rich status updates means better indexing in search engines and members have the ability to share to other social networking sites and through messaging.