checkAd

Findit, Inc. Publishes Latest Findit App Update to Google Play Store for Android Devices

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® App. The updates were published on June 14, 2021. The updates included messaging features that provide members the ability to send messages to one or multiple members at the same time. The update also includes notifications that are sent to members when a member begins to follow them, as well as likes or comments on posts.

Foto: Accesswire

Findit, Inc. which currently trades on the OTC Pinksheets recently filed its Form S1 registration statement with the S.E.C. to become fully reporting and raise up to three million dollars. The filing includes year end audited financials for 2019 and 2020. The company has completed March 31, 2021, audit review by BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants and will be filing with the S.E.C. the latest Form S1 with responses to the latest round of comments.

Raymond Firth, President of Findit, Inc. stated, "We are focused each and every day of accomplishing the tasks at hand to provide Findit members with the tools and services they can use to produce tangible results. In addition to our members, some of which may be shareholders, we love and encourage members to post on Findit whatever they wish to share with the world. We also strive to deliver shareholder value to our shareholders who may not be members of Findit, but would encourage them to join and post to the platform. With the filing of the Form S1, we are taking steps to have the option to up list from the Pinksheets and open ourselves up to a wider pool of potential investors by doings so."

Foto: Accesswire

Form S-1/A Findit, Inc.

About Findit® App in Google
Findit® is a social network that provides members a free place to post content-rich status updates. One post can include unlimited characters, a picture gallery, a video, and an additional place for 'before and after' images. Because each content vertical can be included in one post, Findit empowers members to get more out of each post that they create on Findit®. Content-rich status updates means better indexing in search engines and members have the ability to share to other social networking sites and through messaging.

Seite 1 von 3
Findit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Findit, Inc. Publishes Latest Findit App Update to Google Play Store for Android Devices ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com and the Findit® App available on Android and IOS devices, has published the updated features to the Android version of the Findit® …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Alset EHome International Inc. will Deliver First 20 EHomes with Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls ...
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of First Drill Rig at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project ...
TLSS Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Salson Logistics, Inc.
Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology ...
Northern Dynasty Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 Million
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Offering of Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred ...
betterU Annouces Approval for Full Revocation of a FFCTO
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Findit Features Members DeltaVera, American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and Velox Insurance
11.06.21
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That Have Improved Their Online Presence With Findit Online Marketing Services
05.06.21
Social Networking Platform Findit.com See Diversity with Our Members
05.06.21
Findit Features Members DeltaVera, Millenia Medical, and ClassWorx Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Online Presence
03.06.21
Findit Features Members Titan Roofing, Freedom Loan Resolution, and OTC Tip Reporter Who Have Improved Their Online Presence with Findit Marketing Services
02.06.21
Findit Features Members American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who Utilize Findit Marketing Campaigns To Improve Online Presence
26.05.21
Findit Features Members Velox Insurance, Johnny Wooten, US Air Purifiers and Titan Roofing Who Benefit From Online Marketing Services Provided by Findit