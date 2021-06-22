checkAd

Auddia Inc. Announces Major Technology Advancements in Artificial Intelligence with New Audio Content Processing Methodology

New approach increases overall accuracy by 170% and reduces processing time by a minimum of 5X while virtually eliminating most hard costs as it scales to thousands of stationsReconfirms guidance for full national launch in second half of …

  • New approach increases overall accuracy by 170% and reduces processing time by a minimum of 5X while virtually eliminating most hard costs as it scales to thousands of stations
  • Reconfirms guidance for full national launch in second half of 2021

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced a major advancement in its proprietary technology at the core of its Artificial Intelligence engine. By leveraging precise audio and metadata from radio stations, Auddia will reduce the costs of processing audio content for AI training and validation to near zero and concurrently realize vastly superior improvements in accuracy. The new AI processing methodology gives the company near real-time data processing capabilities which is expected to improve overall performance of the Auddia platform and reduce the onboarding time for stations by a factor of five as the company scales to thousands of stations.

Auddia expects to use the new AI methodology for its trials with Lakes Media and Sonoma Media that were announced previously and will begin shortly after the July 4th holiday. The Company continues to expect to report consumer interest and subscription pricing from both Lakes Media and Sonoma Media audiences in anticipation of its full national launch in the second half of 2021.

Peter Shoebridge, Auddia's Chief Technology Officer, explained, "Our latest advancement in AI takes advantage of what we always understood to be one of the most valuable elements of the audio content ecosystem, which is the abundance and open availability of audio data. Accurately tagging that audio data with precise metadata is the ultimate objective, and our new methodology enables us to meet that objective. Recent test results that allow us to compare our new approach to previous methods reveals orders of magnitude improvement in areas that are critical to the business, including accuracy, speed and timeliness of AI training, and the costs of operation."

