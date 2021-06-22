checkAd

Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol Dependence Awareness Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:00   

 CC Sabathia Shares Personal Recovery Journey to Support Education About the Disease

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), today announced former professional baseball player and World Series champion, CC Sabathia, as a spokesperson for the company's My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, which is designed to help raise awareness about the disease of alcohol dependence and encourage people who are rethinking their relationship with alcohol to reach out to their healthcare provider. The My Relationship with Alcohol website aims to help decrease the stigma surrounding alcohol dependence by providing disease state education resources, personal stories, an interactive questionnaire to help people assess their drinking patterns, a discussion guide that offers ideas on how to start a conversation with a healthcare provider about alcohol dependence and information about treating the disease.

CC Sabathia has been outspoken about his own alcohol dependence recovery journey in an effort to inspire others who may be struggling with the disease to seek help. "I battled with my drinking for years before making the decision to seek professional help, so I'm looking forward to being part of this campaign to help people rethink their relationship with alcohol," said CC Sabathia. "By sharing my own story and information about the disease as part of this campaign, I hope to help encourage people who are questioning their own drinking patterns to learn more about alcohol dependence and talk to a healthcare provider. One of the hardest parts of starting a recovery journey is taking that first step."

As part of the My Relationship with Alcohol campaign, Sabathia will share his story about how he made the decision to change his relationship with alcohol and some of his experiences in his alcohol dependence recovery journey. "I want people to understand that they are not alone," said Sabathia. "Alcohol dependence isn't anything to be embarrassed about or ashamed of. It is not a personal failing, it's a disease, and resources are available for people as they explore their own recovery journey."

"CC's openness about his recovery journey and his desire to help others living with alcohol dependence provide an important platform to help raise awareness of, and educate people about, the disease," said Richard Pops, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Alkermes. "This campaign is launching as the country has begun to emerge from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when people may be re-evaluating their drinking patterns. We share CC's commitment to providing support and information to people who may be questioning their relationship with alcohol and are pleased to be working with him on this important disease awareness campaign."

