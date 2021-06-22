checkAd

4D pharma to Present at the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) - a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces Christophe Carite, Development Director, will deliver a presentation on 4D pharma’s strategy and capabilities for the manufacturing of its Live Biotherapeutic drug candidates at the upcoming virtual Microbiome Movement Drug Development Summit, on Thursday, July 1 at 2.15pm EDT (7.15pm BST). He will also participate in a microbiome therapeutics manufacturing roundtable panel session.

The presentation will discuss 4D pharma’s strategies, technologies and facilities to address the challenges of clinical-grade manufacturing and scale-up of its LBPs as a novel therapeutic modality for the treatment of a range of indications with unmet needs, including oncology, asthma, Parkinson’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company has successfully conducted the manufacturing optimization and scale-up of multiple novel LBPs at its in-house cGMP facility, and to date has progressed four candidates into clinical trials with additional candidates expected to enter the clinic in 2022.

In addition, Christophe Carite will join a panel entitled ‘Effectively scaling up microbiome manufacturing’. This roundtable will discuss the future of GMP infrastructure for microbiome therapeutics, the most effective quality control processes and potency methods, and the merits of developing internal manufacturing facilities or using CDMO partners.

As 4D pharma has led the development of LBPs it has built leading drug discovery and development expertise in this new field. The Company has also developed unparalleled know-how, processes and facilities for the manufacture of its LBPs to the highest regulatory standards. 4D pharma has fully cGMP-certified facilities in Europe, housing two 3,000L fermenters and downstream processing facilities with production capacity sufficient for late clinical and early commercial scale. Further, 4D pharma management were previously invited to contribute to the drafting of the European Pharmacopoeia’s quality standards for Live Biotherapeutic products which became effective in 2019.

