RingCentral Reimagines Meeting Rooms for New Hybrid Work Styles

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced new enhancements to RingCentral Rooms. The enhancements, specific to its video meetings capabilities within RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) offering and RingCentral Video, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging, will enable people to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, whether they are returning to the office or working from anywhere. The new capabilities include voice activated control enabling users to start and join meetings through a touchless experience and the ability to control the meeting from a mobile device. In addition, RingCentral Rooms will now be compatible with Logitech Rally devices and Windows devices and appliances, making RingCentral Rooms accessible to a wider audience.

“At RingCentral we are focused on connecting people - wherever they are located - with the best messaging, video, and cloud phone service,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of products and engineering at RingCentral. “As offices open up, organizations are quickly adapting to support a collaborative hybrid workforce that creates participation equity. Our rapid innovation on RingCentral Rooms makes it easier and more rewarding for people to connect, resulting in a more inclusive culture so they can do their best work.”

RingCentral customer Dave Evans, CIO of Computer History Museum, a well-known Bay Area-based institution, said, “Our mission is to enable our employees, partners and guests to communicate digitally with audiences all over the world - whether that's in-person from our historical venue, from home, or on-the-go. With new RingCentral Rooms capabilities, we will have the flexibility we need to redesign and transform our venue for the new way of working and support a hybrid model. By doing this, we can continue to preserve the history of computing through the exchange of ideas with audiences seamlessly from wherever they are.”

Meeting Room Features for the Hybrid Workplace

As workers begin to return to offices and work from anywhere, organizations must manage safety concerns, including cleanliness and social distancing guidelines to ensure their employees are comfortable attending hybrid video meetings in an office environment. To support this, we are announcing the following features for RingCentral Rooms: