908 Devices Announces New Data Integrations with Key Industry Partners to Accelerate BioProcess Data Insights

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced two data analysis partnerships to integrate with the REBEL, the first at-line fresh and spent cell media analyzer for bioprocess labs. With the integration of leading data exploratory tool Sartorius’ SIMCA and Securecell’s Lucullus Process Information Management System (PIMS), users can seamlessly turn REBEL data into deeper actionable insights to drive operational excellence.

“We are focused on providing our customers the most actionable bioanalytics information possible as simply as possible. In integrating SIMCA and Lucullus with our REBEL platform, we are providing connectivity into process and data analysis tools to help our REBEL customers make informed decisions and be more effective in their process development efforts,” said Steve Davenport, Vice President of Commercial Sales for 908 Devices. “As our process development customers focus on harnessing larger analytical data sets, in part due to wealth of data now provided with REBEL, we will continue to focus on helping them have the tools and methods needed to mine the data and garner insights.”

908 Devices partnered with Sartorius to allow customers to leverage the multivariate modelling used in SIMCA, which identifies hidden trends and patterns not visible by univariate data analytic methods. Here’s how REBEL customers can make data-driven decisions faster with SIMCA:

  • Seamless data flow from the REBEL into SIMCA to improve process development analytics
  • Improved data visualization, via interactive plots and direct drill-down analytics, providing easy access to visualization and interpretation of data patterns, expediting the identification of nutrient trends
  • Improved Quality by Design (QbD) approaches

908 Devices partnered with Securecell to empower REBEL users with comprehensive Critical Process Parameter (CPP) monitoring and data management, from raw material to the final product. Here’s how REBEL customers can conduct more sophisticated data collection as they monitor metrics of cell culture media with Lucullus:

