World of Hyatt and Bilt Rewards Team Up to Help Renters Earn Points for Travel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Kairos, a portfolio of brands that builds and invests in solutions across healthcare, housing and financial services, today announced a new strategic collaboration between World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program, and Bilt Rewards, the first-of-its kind rewards program for renters to earn points on rent.

Through this relationship, nearly 109 million renters across the U.S. have access to Bilt Rewards to earn points on monthly rent payments, that they will be able to transfer at a 1:1 ratio to travel and reward partners, with World of Hyatt as the exclusive hotel transfer partner at launch. Bilt Rewards members who are World of Hyatt members will be able to convert their Bilt points to World of Hyatt points and redeem them at more than 1,000 participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide across 19 brands, such as Thompson Hotels, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, JdV by Hyatt, and Hyatt House. Additionally, through World of Hyatt’s other strategic relationships, points can be redeemed at participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), and Lindblad Expeditions.

“We are thrilled to team up with Bilt Rewards to empower people to explore all that World of Hyatt has to offer and experience the joy of travel,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and insights, Hyatt. “Through this collaboration, a routine and often dreaded expense like rent can quickly translate into points to be used for one-of-a-kind experiences, such as a girls’ weekend at Thompson Nashville, a relaxing beach getaway to Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, or a food lovers’ night-out at Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme.”

“Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans,” says Bilt CEO and Founder Ankur Jain. “Until today, rent has been the only major expense on which you couldn’t earn anything back. With the announcement of the Bilt Rewards program, we are excited to collaborate with World of Hyatt as the exclusive hotel transfer partner at launch, as its distinct benefits and unique offerings are unrivaled in the industry and will offer renters the opportunity to turn their rent payments into valuable World of Hyatt stays and experiences around the world.”