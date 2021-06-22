Veritone Announces Device Learning Model for SMA Sunny Central Solar Inverters, Driving Grid Reliability in the Global Transition to Green Energy

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced development of a new device learning model for the market-leading SMA Sunny Central solar inverters, part of the company’s GRID (Grid Reliability in Device) initiative to accelerate clean energy adoption by developing a library of device learning models that enable predictive control of common distributed energy resources (DERs), including solar and storage inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, wind turbines and hydroelectric power systems. The Company expects this initiative to simplify distributed energy resource (DER) integration, prolong asset life, and increase grid resilience.

Utilities, independent power producers (IPPs), and microgrid developers are faced with reliability challenges in integrating and managing green energy sources due to their variable nature. Fluctuations in the power provided by these sources can cause costly damage to grid assets, as well as inefficient energy distribution. In addition, extreme weather can knock out entire grids in the absence of autonomously controlled microgrids. Without predictive AI modeling and control of grid assets, these reliability challenges will continue.