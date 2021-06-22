 Garmin announces TXi engine indication system for twin turboprop aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced TXi engine indication system (EIS) support for select twin turboprop aircraft including the Cessna 425, the King Air 90 series, and select Pratt & Whitney PT6A turboprop-powered Piper Cheyenne variants. Twin turbine aircraft owners and operators will benefit from TXi EIS with features such as engine timers, exceedance recordings, dynamic engine indications, as well as wireless data logging that combine to reduce pilot workload, improve engine efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. Other TXi EIS enhancements include dynamic markings for multi-engine piston aircraft, electronic ignition support for Lycoming and Continental engines and more.

TXi engine indication (EIS) system support for select twin engine aircraft include the Cessna 425, King Air 90 series, as well as Piper I and II aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This significant update to TXi EIS allows twin turboprop owners and operators to further modernize their cockpits,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “We are proud to offer a state-of-the-art engine indication solution that replaces expensive-to-maintain traditional round dial gauges, and also provides easy wireless access to valuable engine performance data to help protect the investment made in these turboprop engines.”

Twin-Turbine EIS

Owners and operators of these aircraft can now view EIS information on a dedicated 7-inch TXi flight display in portrait mode and replace aging round dial EIS gauges with a modernized display to more clearly read engine information and simplify the cockpit. These twin turbine owners and operators can also benefit from an outside air temperature (OAT) indication that can be set to alert the pilot at thresholds determined by the pilot operating handbook (POH), and actions such as turning on pitot heat can clear the alert from the display. These new enhancements and capabilities are available to Cessna 425 aircraft, King Air 90 series aircraft with both factory-equipped and retrofit Blackhawk engine upgrades, as well as Piper Cheyenne I and II variants.