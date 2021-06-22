checkAd

Cybin Announces Completion of its 51st Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Molecule Study

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced the completion of its 51st pre-clinical study as it continues to progress its proprietary psychedelic molecules into Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-enabling studies.

The Cybin Research and Development team has completed its 51st in-vitro and in-vivo evaluation of Cybin’s growing number of psychedelic compounds being designed for potential therapeutic applications for a number of mental health objectives. To date, more than 50 novel compounds have been evaluated through collaborations with experienced Contract Research Organizations for pharmacokinetic properties, metabolic stability, receptor binding, and safety in order to identify preferred candidates for further development.

To date, 1 clinical candidate, CYB001 and 3 development candidates, CYB002, CYB003 and CYB004, from the tryptamine family, have been nominated and are advancing towards clinical evaluations in Major Depressive Disorder, Alcohol Use Disorder and Anxiety. Novel compounds from the ongoing research programs have also been evaluated both in-vivo and in-vitro and have the potential to provide highly differentiated future candidates.

Cybin’s continued development thesis is based on the need to create commercially viable drugs. These programs support the company’s clinical goals, including decreasing the onset time of the therapeutic window, which would entail maximum convenience for the treating therapist and the patient.

“These experiments greatly expand our understanding of the potential therapeutic value of the studied compounds and further demonstrate Cybin’s strong research and development capabilities,” said Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s CEO.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

