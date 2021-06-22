checkAd

Pear Therapeutics to Become a Public Company and Expand its Leadership Position in Prescription Digital Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pear”), the leader in developing and commercializing prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to treat serious disease, and Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (“Thimble Point”) (Nasdaq: THMA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) whose management team is associated with the Pritzker Vlock Family Office, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Pear Holdings Corp. (the “Combined Company”) and will be led by Pear’s current management team. The Combined Company’s common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “PEAR.”

“At Pear, we set out to transform healthcare through the use of PDTs, a new class of clinically validated, software-based therapeutics that we pioneered to improve patients’ outcomes across many therapeutic areas, alone and in combination with pharmaceuticals. With our end-to-end PDT platform, we are executing on our vision to redefine how patients, clinicians and payors can better navigate and benefit from a healthcare system so in need of disruption,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In our view Pear is at a commercial inflection point, with the potential for rapid expansion. We believe this transaction will allow us to drive widespread usage of PDTs to treat major medical conditions and overcome significant barriers to patient care.”

“As the category creator and leader in PDTs, Pear is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare. Pear’s impressive team of healthcare and technology leaders have built development, regulatory and commercial roadmaps for this new sector and have gained early market traction, creating a pathway to rapid scalability,” said Elon Boms, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. and Managing Director of PVFO. “Thimble Point sought to collaborate with a high-growth, tech-enabled company with the potential to disrupt large and established industries. We chose to invest in Pear because we believe it has the opportunity to become the primary commercial platform through which patients and prescribers access PDTs. Our growth capital comes at an inflection point for Pear, as the team works towards expected near-term value creation milestones.”

