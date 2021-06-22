checkAd

Quanergy to Publicly List Through a Business Combination With CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. to Democratize Smart LiDAR Solutions for the Automotive and IoT Markets

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (“Quanergy”), a leading provider of next-generation solid state LiDAR sensors, and CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) (“CCAC”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Quanergy becoming a publicly-listed company.

Quanergy is a leading provider of next-generation optical phased array (“OPA”) technology focused on the automotive and Internet of Things (“IoT”) markets. Quanergy has over 350 customers and 40 partnerships worldwide, and has established a market leading position due to its integrated solution portfolio that matches best-in-class LiDAR sensors with highly accurate 3D perception software.

The LiDAR industry is at the cutting edge of innovations in sustainability. Quanergy meets CCAC’s stringent investment criteria, which focuses on New Mobility, Energy Efficiency and other Sustainability themed investments. Quanergy brings advanced technological capabilities, mass market scalability and a potentially transformative impact to the U.S., Asia and global markets.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Quanergy Systems, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “QNGY.” The transaction is expected to further elevate Quanergy’s position as an industry-leading LiDAR provider, by fully funding and accelerating the Company’s growth strategy.

The net proceeds from the proposed business combination will be used to further advance Quanergy’s growth strategy, including accelerating research and development, funding working capital, paying down all debt and establishing a currency for potential future acquisitions. With the addition of CCAC’s expertise and resources, Quanergy is expected to be optimally positioned as a market leader in the LiDAR sector.

“The market for data-rich 3D perception enabled by LiDAR has reached an inflection point of growth and scale. In the last 12 months, a vibrant public LiDAR sector has been established. With this proposed transaction, Quanergy will benefit from expanding investor interest in the LiDAR sector, while also providing additional growth capital to further scale our R&D investments to serve multiple new markets with more capable and cost efficient products,” said Dr. Kevin J. Kennedy, Quanergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Quanergy is excited to take the next step in our evolution as a public company to enable accelerating technological, product and commercial momentum. To democratize the LiDAR industry, providers need both semiconductor scale and software intelligence. Quanergy’s 100% CMOS OPA solid state technology and 3D perception software are poised to transform the automotive and IoT industries by driving down the cost of solutions while enabling powerful levels of automation and insights.”

