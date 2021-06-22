checkAd

Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index on June 28, after the U.S. market opens, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 18.

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or the small-cap Russell 2000 Index – as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

“Inclusion in the well-known Russell indexes is another important milestone for our company following our public listing last October,” stated Fisker Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “Fisker has the right strategy to design, develop, produce and deliver innovative electric vehicles for a rapidly expanding global market in a capital-efficient way. Our brand is focused on design, a seamless ownership experience and sustainability, including our recently announced aim to bring a 100% climate-neutral vehicle to market by 2027. Our plan is on track to launch at least four new vehicles into the market before 2025. I believe this strategy will make us the fastest growing pure EV maker over the next four years.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Wertpapier


