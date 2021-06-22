checkAd

Performance Food Group Company Participates in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference; Increases Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer George Holm and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jim Hope are participating in group investor meetings as part of the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference, today. They will also participate in a webcast presentation live on Wednesday, June 23, at 10:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com, and an archived replay of the webcast will be made available later that day.

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, PFG now expects net sales to be at least $8.8 billion compared to the prior expectation of at least $8.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at least $190 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior expectation of at least $185 million. This outlook includes the impact of a 53rd week, which occurs in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

PFG’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook excludes the impact of certain income and expense items that management believes are not part of underlying operations. These items may include, but are not limited to, loss on early extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges, certain tax items, and charges associated with non-recurring professional and legal fees associated with acquisitions. PFG’s management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis the impact of these income and expense items on its reported Net income, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, PFG does not provide a reconciliation to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for its Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Please see the “Forward-Looking Statements” section of this release for a discussion of certain risks to PFG’s outlook

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

