Cowen Expands Global Capital Introduction Team, Providing Extended Solutions for Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading Clients

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) has expanded its global capital introduction team with two new senior appointments as it continues extending the services and coverage it provides to its prime brokerage and outsourced trading clients. Cowen’s global capital introduction team now comprises eight capital introduction professionals, with additional hires planned over the next couple of years.

Amy Cheung, based in Hong Kong and the first team member in the APAC region, joins Cowen as Vice President after three years working in investor relations and business development at hedge fund Bright Stream Capital Management. Daniel McGlinn joins Cowen’s San Francisco office, also as Vice President, after six years at PNC Asset Management, where he was a member of the alternative strategies team responsible for external manager selection.

Brett Yarkon, Managing Director and Head of Capital Introduction at Cowen, said, “Amy and Daniel both have extensive buy-side experience and are strong additions to our growing team. Having a local presence in Hong Kong to capitalize on further opportunities in Asia, as well as team members on the ground across the US and in London, is a significant benefit for our team as we continue to extend our global coverage and take our Cap Intro business to the next level.”

Mr. Yarkon continued, “Our Cap Intro solution is differentiated by our investor-centric approach, with the majority of our team having strong allocator backgrounds. We have grown our team in response to client demand and are now ideally positioned for further expansion across the US, Europe and Asia.”

Cowen provides its capital introduction clients with a range of products and services including access to over 1,000 hedge fund allocators, peer group analyses, pitch review and refinement, and the opportunity to attend high value allocator events. Clients are typically emerging managers, with a team focus on family offices, hedge fund of funds, endowments and foundations, and other investors willing to provide early-stage capital. The team also offers solutions to established managers and provides valuable insight to investors through a rigorous analytical process similar to the process that many allocators undertake themselves prior to making investments.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. For further information, visit www.cowen.com

Cowen’s capital introduction services are offered in the US through Cowen Prime Services LLC, a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and internationally through Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is regulated by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

For additional information, visit http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

Media Contact for US:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com 		Media Contact for Europe
The Realization Group
Vanessa Green/Melanie Budden
+44 (0)771 333 2303
vanessa.green@therealizationgroup.com




