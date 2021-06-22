Goodfood Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable Technology Platform at First Automated Local Fulfillment Centre in Ottawa

The newly leased fulfillment centre will use state-of-the art technology and automation to ensure the fast and cost-effective processing of customer orders. The automation infrastructure will be supported by technology including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure cloud computing solutions, in addition to Goodfood proprietary software for order orchestration and delivery optimization. Goodfood’s growing technology team will ensure the integration of all components with the ultimate goal of powering real-time grocery ordering with live inventory to ensure virtually no stockouts or substitutions. Goodfood and Microsoft will also collaborate on artificial intelligence projects aimed at enhancing overall supply chain planning and execution.

MONTREAL and TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today that it had leased its first tech-enabled local fulfilment centre in Ottawa with automation capabilities able to deliver 4,000 products on a same-day or faster basis. Goodfood continues collaborating with Microsoft to build customized technology solutions enabling cutting-edge order orchestration and delivery processes.

“We are thrilled with this exciting step in launching our real-time e-commerce grocery footprint with a technology stack capable of delivering online groceries within minutes via our local fulfilment centre network. We are incredibly proud and eager to continue working with the Microsoft team to develop technological solutions based on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure backbones,” said Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goodfood. “As we continue to build our footprint, we are convinced the agile portfolio of intelligent business applications Microsoft provides will combine to propel Goodfood’s supply chain and fulfillment capabilities to world-class level and, combined with our internal automation and robotics initiatives in development, will enable us to deliver more groceries faster and more profitably than ever before,” added Mr. Cuggy.

“The launch of our first local fulfillment centre in Ottawa is a great stepping stone to delivering more groceries purchased online by Canadians everywhere. The combination of technology, automation and local footprint allows Goodfood to fulfil more orders, faster and at better economics. This centre and its technology will also enable same-day delivery in the Ottawa region as well as free capacity in our Montreal footprint. As we continue to witness an acceleration of online penetration in the grocery market, we are thrilled to bring more technology and innovation to the industry,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.