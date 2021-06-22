checkAd

Acasti Pharma Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Update on Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics and Strategic Plans for CaPre

LAVAL, Québec, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) today announced its operating and financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on its plans to acquire Grace Therapeutics and the ongoing strategic process for CaPre.

As part of Acasti’s formal process to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, management and the board evaluated dozens of companies and conducted an extensive and thorough due diligence process on several finalist candidates. Acasti’s management and board believed that Grace Therapeutics (Grace), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, stood out from the field of acquisition targets because of several important factors, including their diversified drug pipeline with multiple, high quality clinical assets; significant addressable market opportunities; three later stage assets with a potentially shorter timeline to key milestones; efficient and low-cost clinical and regulatory pathway; and a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio. Grace’s novel drug delivery technologies are designed to enable the rapid development of new therapies that could improve upon currently marketed compounds with known safety profiles. Grace’s most advanced drug candidates may also have a fast path to regulatory approval and commercialization via the 505(b)(2) pathway.

On May 7, 2021, Acasti announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Grace and their pipeline of drug candidates addressing critical unmet medical needs (“Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is supported by Grace’s shareholders through voting and lock-up agreements with Acasti. The transaction remains subject to approval of Acasti stockholders, as well as applicable stock exchanges.

Jan D’Alvise, Acasti’s chief executive officer stated, “We are very excited about the planned acquisition of Grace, as we believe their product portfolio has the potential for delivering better patient solutions with enhanced efficacy, faster onset of action, reduced side effects, and more convenient delivery with the potential to increase patient compliance. The planned merger with Grace will result in the creation of a rare and orphan disease company that we believe will allow us to not only rapidly advance their existing assets through the clinic, but also continue to develop new innovative therapies that leverage Grace’s novel drug delivery technologies. Following the merger, we expect to have more than $60 million in cash, which should provide at least two years of operating runway and enable us to complete clinical development and file an NDA for GTX-104, and significantly advance other key drug candidates in the Grace pipeline.

