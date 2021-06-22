Agios Launches myAgios Patient Support Services for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced the launch of myAgios patient support services for people living with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency and their caregivers. After enrolling in the program, patients and caregivers will be connected with a dedicated Patient Support Manager (PSM) with a clinical background to provide tailored support, educational resources and opportunities to connect with other patients and caregivers in the community.



“Pyruvate kinase deficiency is a lifelong hemolytic anemia with no disease-modifying treatments currently available to patients. Because it’s a rare disease, individuals who receive a diagnosis may be looking for a place to connect and learn more about their condition,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. “That’s why we’re thrilled to launch the myAgios program for this community. Patients and caregivers will be connected with someone who is knowledgeable, personable and empathetic as they navigate together the unique set of challenges that comes with a pyruvate kinase deficiency diagnosis. Ultimately, we hope this program will help patients and their caregivers communicate more effectively with healthcare providers and feel empowered to better manage their care or the care of their loved one.”

Agios developed the myAgios patient support program in response to insights from patients, caregivers, advocates and physicians surrounding the challenges and needs in the PK deficiency community, including variations in care, age-related impact, educational resources available to healthcare providers and overall impact on mental health. Patients and caregivers interested in obtaining more detailed content about PK deficiency can enroll in the patient support program at www.myagios.com/patient/pkd-enroll. Agios will also host a virtual webinar series on the program, featuring subject matter experts in the PK deficiency community who will share their perspectives. The series, titled Know PK Deficiency, launches at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 23. More information and registration details are available at www.knowpkdeficiency.com/patient-programs.