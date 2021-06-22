checkAd

Wood Mackenzie Launches First-of-Its-Kind Refinery Intelligence Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 13:01  |  36   |   |   

Refinery I/O combines refinery analytics with proprietary operation monitoring

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), is now offering Refinery I/O, a new tool providing daily refinery analytics from proprietary data sets.

“Refinery I/O builds upon the best of Wood Mackenzie’s refinery offerings to create a unique product unparalleled by anything in the market today,” said Short-Term Oil Analytics and Forecasting Research Manager, Robert Bickhart. “The refinery-level granularity, daily frequency, and clean analytical output provides an unparalleled user experience.”

With access to crude and refined product input/output data, users no longer need to rely solely on in-house workflows to predict changes in the refinery market. They can also use Refinery I/O to calculate daily crude oil volume consumption and refined product output volumes from refineries in the US and Canada.

Intelligence tools and proprietary refinery signals come together in Refinery I/O to generate verifiable daily results for users who would traditionally be responsible for sourcing, calculating, and analyzing the data using internal company resources.

Devin Geoghegan, Vice President, Innovation, at Wood Mackenzie, said: “Refinery I/O offers an easily digestible, low-latency, API deliverable right to users’ workflow.

“With its operational efficiencies, not only does this product provide refinery-level granularity, which serves multiple client use cases, but it saves time analyzing internal processes.”

The new tool will deliver more than 1,020 data points to users every day via API, along with weekly summary reports and supplemental analysis on major events, such as weather incidents like hurricane season and Covid-19 developments, as they affect US and Canadian refineries. Companies can also download the data they need to inform trading decisions ahead of U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and state regulatory data.

In highly volatile oil and gas markets, and with companies experiencing increasingly limited resources, Refinery I/O gives operators, traders, and equity investors the built-in functionality to support and streamline workflows.

ENDS


Find out more information about Refinery I/O and request a free demo here.

For further information, please contact:
Mary Deitsch
+1 929 504 7608
mary.deitsch@wooodmac.com

About Wood Mackenzie:
Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk:
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.comLinkedInTwitterFacebook and YouTube.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wood Mackenzie Launches First-of-Its-Kind Refinery Intelligence Tool Refinery I/O combines refinery analytics with proprietary operation monitoringLONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), is now offering Refinery I/O, a new tool providing daily …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus