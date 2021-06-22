checkAd

Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin America Via Business Combination with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere Online (“Codere”, or the “Company”) and DD3 Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:DDMX) ("DD3"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, will host an investor presentation today to discuss their recently announced business combination.

Investors may access the event this morning, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:30 am ET, by visiting DD3’s website at https://www.dd3.mx/.

About Codere Online
Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region. Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II
DD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac.

Additional Materials
Investors may also access an investor presentation available on the DD3 website, and filed with the SEC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, prior to the call, and available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It
Codere Online, DD3, and the other parties thereto have entered into a business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) that provides for DD3 and SEJO to become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holdco (the “Proposed Business Combination”). In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Form F-4”) is expected to be filed by Holdco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that will include a proxy statement to be distributed to stockholders of DD3 in connection with DD3’s solicitation of proxies from DD3’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and other matters to be described in the Form F-4, as well as a prospectus of Holdco relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the Proposed Business Combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. After the Form F-4 has been filed and declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to DD3’s stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., 7 rue Robert Stümper, L-2557 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

