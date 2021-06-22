Dividend Declaration

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2021, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 1.75 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 1 July 2021 Record Date: 2 July 2021 Payment Date: 30 July 2021

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 16 July 2021 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31