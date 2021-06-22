Code Red Adding Key Employees to Support Strong Growth

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international gaming and esports company, today shared that its subsidiary, Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), The Authentic Esports Agency, continues to attract key employees to support and fuel impressive year-over-year revenue growth. Driven in part by GameSquare’s +97% revenue growth in Q1 FY2021, Code Red management has added outstanding talent to support the influencer segment, consulting functions and this week added the position of Commercial Director to accelerate profitable growth in existing segments and to assess and implement new lines of business.



“I am extremely bullish on the opportunities within esports and the outstanding results by Code Red in the first quarter support my view,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “I’d like to personally welcome Dan Ellis in the position of Commercial Director, Tara Innes and Saavik Wilcox-Hamilton as Influencer Managers, and Jonas Lucena in the role of Senior Social Media Manager. I have full confidence that the talented people Luke and Jan have attracted to Code Red in Europe will continue to drive strong growth at Code Red as we build a leading, global esports organization, which has seen our market cap more than triple since the completion of our reverse takeover less than a year ago. And we’re just getting started!”