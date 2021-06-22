checkAd

Prospect Capital Funds $55 Million First Lien Senior Secured Floating Rate Term Loan to Enseo

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”) announced today that Prospect has funded a $55 million first lien senior secured floating rate term loan to support the acquisition of Enseo Holdings, Inc. (“Enseo”) by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”).

Enseo is the premier provider of customer experience management technology in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 21 years that deliver in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and a suite of health & safety solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

“We are once again pleased to engage with the Prospect team, which deployed its diligent approach of providing a creative and flexible financing solution for the Enseo investment,” said Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director of H.I.G. “This transaction constitutes our 31st financing with Prospect.”

“Our assessment of Enseo’s customer-centric solutions validated Enseo as a leader versus competitive offerings in the hospitality sector,” said Jason Wilson, a Managing Director at Prospect Capital Management L.P. “Our work also demonstrated the positive application of Enseo’s technology solutions to enhance both guest experience quality and employee safety in the hospitality, senior living, education, and multifamily residential sectors.”

ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectcap.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Failure to comply with any of the laws and regulations that apply to Prospect could have an adverse effect on Prospect and its shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under Prospect’s control, and that Prospect may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Prospect undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:
Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectcap.com
Telephone (212) 448-0702





