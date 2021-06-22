Mediasite Announces General Availability for Mediasite 8 for the World’s Leading Enterprise Video Platform

Latest release supports massive video creation and usage worldwide

MADISON, Wis., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Mediasite announces its latest release – Mediasite 8 – that includes a powerful mix of new tools and features to support the emerging hybrid world of work, learning and events.

This next generation of Mediasite is the modern video experience required to create the most engaging, interactive and personalized communications regardless of time and distance. More efficient video storage, smaller file sizes, accessibility updates, new integrations with video conferencing systems and an enhanced user experience with a new player and editor are among the extensive new features in the Mediasite 8 family – some available now and others coming soon.