Mediasite Announces General Availability for Mediasite 8 for the World’s Leading Enterprise Video Platform
Latest release supports massive video creation and usage worldwide
MADISON, Wis., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Mediasite announces its latest release – Mediasite 8 – that includes a powerful mix of new tools and features to support the emerging hybrid world of work, learning and events.
This next generation of Mediasite is the modern video experience required to create the most engaging, interactive and personalized communications regardless of time and distance. More efficient video storage, smaller file sizes, accessibility updates, new integrations with video conferencing systems and an enhanced user experience with a new player and editor are among the extensive new features in the Mediasite 8 family – some available now and others coming soon.
Mediasite 8 is the foundation of a reimagined video platform with a design-first, user experience focus. Mediasite 8 will:
- Empower content owners to control more of the video lifecycle while also still allowing organizations to implement policies around the content.
- Support automation with greater flexibility to ingest third-party streaming sources directly in Mediasite. Making Mediasite more open will help users scale faster by allowing even more content to come into the platform.
- Emphasize innovative capture solutions with a full suite of room-based and desktop software that can automate the content being created in classrooms, training rooms and board rooms.
“Over the past year, video communications adoption has taken an unprecedented leap forward. Video is now pervasive, accessible and convenient to everyone worldwide daily. Mediasite has never been more suited to deliver that in this new digital world,” said Joe Mozden Jr., CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “The latest release of Mediasite builds upon our strong foundation of simple, reliable and flexible technology. It is the culmination of our efforts to open our platform further to content coming in during the pandemic, expand interoperability with third party platforms and foster customization for our users, and it is only the beginning. This Mediasite 8 release is laying the groundwork for strong growth of our solutions going forward with even more innovations in the coming months.”
