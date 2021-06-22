Innate Pharma Presents Preliminary Data from TELLOMAK Trial Showing Clinical Response for Lacutamab in Mycosis Fungoides

Results presented at 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma; Innate to host investor event tomorrow, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT

MARSEILLE, France, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary data from the mycosis fungoides (MF) cohort of the Phase 2 TELLOMAK clinical trial, evaluating lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, in an oral presentation at the 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (16-ICML).

Lacutamab demonstrated clinical responses in patients with MF that express KIR3DL2 (cohort 2), reaching the pre-determined threshold to advance to stage 2.1

As of the May 10, 2021 data cutoff, in the KIR3DL2-expressing cohort (n=17), complete (n=1), partial (n=3) and unconfirmed partial (n=2) global responses were observed. Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses have been confirmed.

When evaluating responses in the skin, one patient had a complete response, eight patients had a partial response and two patients had an unconfirmed partial response. Out of seven patients with blood involvement, four had a complete response in the blood, and out of eight patients with lymph node involvement, one had a partial response. Following the data cutoff, the two unconfirmed partial responses in the skin have been confirmed.



All patients (n=19) in the KIR3DL2-non-expressing cohort (Cohort 3) have been recruited. The threshold of responses needed to advance to stage 2 has not been reached, and follow up is ongoing.

“We are pleased by the response demonstrated to date in patients with mycosis fungoides that express KIR3DL2, which has enabled us to advance this cohort earlier than expected,” said Joyson Karakunnel, M.D., MSc, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “These data confirm our initial hypothesis that lacutamab may benefit patients with KIR3DL2-expressing T-cell lymphomas, and support our data-driven approach in pursuit of a new standard of care in this population. Looking ahead, we continue to enroll patients in both the mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome cohorts of our TELLOMAK study. In addition, we plan to initiate our peripheral T-cell lymphoma program for lacutamab, with our Phase 1b monotherapy study expected to start mid-year and an investigator-sponsored combination study expected in the second half of this year.”