Discovery Intersects 258 g/t AgEq over 66 m and 120 g/t AgEq over 143 m at Cordero

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from 12 diamond drill holes targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization at its flagship Cordero silver project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The holes are part of the recently completed Phase 1 drill program. The results from this program will be incorporated in a new resource estimate and PEA in the second half of the year. Phase 2 drilling is ongoing and is focused on resource definition and expansion.

65.9 m averaging 258 g/t AgEq 1 from 309.4 m (69 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 3.7% Zn) in hole C21-417

from 309.4 m (69 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 3.7% Zn) in hole C21-417 143.0 m averaging 120 g/t AgEq 1 from 517.8 m (39 g/t Ag, 0.13 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.3% Zn) in hole C21-425

from 517.8 m (39 g/t Ag, 0.13 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.3% Zn) in hole C21-425 59.5 m averaging 153 g/t AgEq 1 from 443.3 m (54 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 0.9% Pb and 1.5% Zn) in hole C21-415

from 443.3 m (54 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 0.9% Pb and 1.5% Zn) in hole C21-415 86.0 m averaging 108 g/t AgEq 1 from 392.2 m (33 g/t Ag, 0.17 g/t Au, 0.3% Pb and 1.2% Zn) in hole C21-420

from 392.2 m (33 g/t Ag, 0.17 g/t Au, 0.3% Pb and 1.2% Zn) in hole C21-420 82.3 m averaging 136 g/t AgEq 1 from 267.9 m (44 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 1.5% Zn) in hole C21-423

from 267.9 m (44 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb and 1.5% Zn) in hole C21-423 59.4 m averaging 171 g/t AgEq 1 from 419.4 m (48 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb and 2.0% Zn) in hole C21-425

from 419.4 m (48 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb and 2.0% Zn) in hole C21-425 48.9 m averaging 159 g/t AgEq1 from 232.3 m (85 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 0.6% Pb and 1.1% Zn) in hole C21-429



Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: “This current set of holes, drilled in areas where there were significant gaps in previous drilling, confirm the continuity of higher-grade mineralization at depth in the South Corridor. Excellent grades over broad widths were encountered on a consistent basis highlighting the potential for Cordero to emerge as one of the few multigenerational mines in the silver space. We look forward to compiling the final assay results from our Phase 1 drill program for incorporation in our resource update in Q3 2021 and preliminary economic assessment in Q4 2021.”

DRILL RESULTS:

Drill holes from this release confirm continuity of higher-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization at depth in the central part of the South Corridor. Mineralization is hosted within northeast trending domains that have been defined over a strike length of approximately 1.4 km and are open to the northeast. Hole C21-425 intercepted 143.0 m averaging 120 g/t AgEq1 from 517.8 m, confirming mineralization to a depth of 600 m, approximately 100 m below the pit bottom from the 2018 PEA.

Mineralization consists predominantly of galena, sphalerite and pyrite in disseminations, veinlets and stockworks hosted in breccia, rhyodacite and intervals of replacement mineralization in calcareous sediments. Higher-grade zones are typically flanked by medium and lower-grade mineralization pointing to the scaleability of the mineralized system at Cordero.

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 (see links below) and detailed drill highlights from the 12 holes in this release are provided in the table below.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1 (g/t) C20-415 317.4 339.9 22.5 35 0.07 0.7 1.3 120 and 400.3 420.8 20.5 23 0.09 0.1 1.5 98 and 443.3 502.8 59.5 54 0.08 0.9 1.5 153 C21-417 44.0 113.9 69.9 22 0.05 0.1 0.6 56 and 309.4 375.3 65.9 69 0.11 0.7 3.7 258 including 350.3 364.3 14.0 151 0.14 1.9 4.1 400 C21-420 392.2 478.2 86.0 33 0.17 0.3 1.2 108 C21-423 113.3 137.0 23.7 63 0.11 0.8 0.4 116 including 132.7 133.8 1.1 913 0.97 12.2 4.0 1,589 and 267.9 350.2 82.3 44 0.06 0.7 1.5 136 C21-425 182.3 203.5 21.2 46 0.09 0.8 1.1 129 and 378.9 402.4 23.6 45 0.10 0.8 1.3 136 and 419.4 478.8 59.4 48 0.06 1.0 2.0 171 and 517.8 660.8 143.0 39 0.13 0.4 1.3 120 C21-429 232.3 281.2 48.9 85 0.08 0.6 1.1 159 C20-433 360.1 379.4 19.3 28 0.09 0.1 2.4 139 and 458.2 478.5 20.3 63 0.13 1.2 2.8 231 and 554.2 593.5 39.3 44 0.06 0.9 1.5 142 and 635.2 673.6 38.4 32 0.13 0.5 2.2 152 C21-438 260.1 293.9 33.8 28 0.06 0.6 1.3 105 and 311.6 360.4 48.9 20 0.10 0.3 1.0 83 and 547.9 565.4 17.5 71 0.05 1.2 2.1 205 and 600.7 644.5 43.9 44 0.04 1.1 1.4 146 C21-441 22.5 46.3 23.8 48 0.07 0.9 0.4 103

1All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. Intervals with stockwork mineralization were chosen based on a 25 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. Intervals with vein mineralization were based on a 100 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 1 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company’s mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $16.50/oz Ag, $1,350/oz Au, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.00/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to Technical Notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2018 PEA completed on Cordero.

DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE:

Phase 1 drilling: The Company’s Phase 1 drill program concluded at the end of April. The data from the 75,000 m of new drilling (178 holes) completed in this program, along with 133,000 m of historic drilling (292 holes), will be used to support an updated resource (3Q 2021) and PEA (4Q 2021).

Phase 2 drilling: The Company has completed 11,000 m (31 holes) as part of its Phase 2 drill program which will be ongoing through the remainder of the year. Phase 2 drilling will be focused on three key areas: (1) upgrading inferred resources for inclusion in a prefeasibility study; (2) resource expansion of bulk-tonnage mineralization; and (3) testing of the width, grade and continuity of the extensive high-grade vein systems that transect the deposit. There are currently four drill rigs operating on site.

SUPPORTING MATERIALS:

Supporting maps and sections, drill hole locations and full assay results can be found at the following link:

https://discoverysilver.com/site/assets/files/5688/2021-06-22-dsv-sa.p ...

A PDF of this release with supporting maps and sections included as appendices can be found at the following link:

https://discoverysilver.com/site/assets/files/5688/2021-06-22-dsv-nr.p ...

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offers margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico, and is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$85 million available for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.



Sample analysis and QA/QC Program

The true width of the veins is estimated to be approximately 70% of the drilled width. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method (“ME-ICP61”). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

TECHNICAL NOTES & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) authored by M3 Engineering and Technology Corp and includes the most recent resource estimate, completed by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. It is available on Discovery’s website and on SEDAR under Levon Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Discovery. The PEA assumes metallurgical recoveries of 89% for Ag, 84% for Pb, 72% for Zn and 40% for Au.

