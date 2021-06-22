Bio-Path Granted Key Mechanism of Action U.S. Patent for BP1003

Provides Protection and Highlights Novelty of BP1003 to Inhibit STAT3 Expression in a Variety of Difficult to Treat Cancers

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new patent relating to the Company’s BP1003 program, a novel liposome-incorporated oligodeoxynucleotide inhibitor against Signal Transduction and Activator of Transcription-3 (STAT3). The patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,041,153) is titled "P-Ethoxy Nucleic Acids for STAT3 Inhibition."



The new patent builds on earlier patents that have been granted that protect the platform technology for DNAbilize, the Company’s novel RNAi nanoparticle drugs. DNAbilize is a proprietary liposomal nanoparticle delivery and antisense technology designed to systemically distribute nucleic acid drugs throughout the human body with a simple intravenous transfusion.