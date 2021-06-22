RESTON, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Monday, June 28th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time and urges all stockholders to vote now . Shareholders are advised that because one of the voting proposals involves a proposed amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of outstanding common shares must approve such a proposal.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll-free at

+1-877-870-8565, collect at +1-206-870-8565, or by e-mail to ksmith@advantageproxy.com .

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Meeting. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 7th, 2021. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company’s website at www.ltbridge.com/investors and on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .