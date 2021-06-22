checkAd

Calibre Announces GDXJ Index Inclusion and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been added to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) (“GDXJ”). Calibre was added to the GDXJ Index on June 18, 2021.

In addition to the inclusion into the GDXJ, Calibre is pleased to announce the appointment of David Londono as the new General Manager for the Limon Mine Complex. David has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, including significant work in mine management and optimization. Mr. Londono’s most recent roles were General Manager of the Detour Lake Gold Mine, and later Vice President of Projects for Kirkland Lake Gold post the Detour acquisition. David has worked with Barrick, AngloGold Ashanti, Glencore, Imerys, supporting operations around the world and holds Master’s degrees in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and Business Administration from Regis University in Denver. The incumbent General Manager at Limon, Felix Bermudez, will become the General Manager of Pavon, with Nestor Concha continuing as General Manager of the Libertad Mine Complex.

Senior Vice President and CFO John Seaberg is departing the organization and the Company would like to thank John for his contributions over the past two years and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The Company’s VP Finance, Paulo Santos, CA has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Santos is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management and reporting, corporate governance, treasury management and mergers and acquisitions. Immediately prior to joining Calibre, Mr. Santos was Chief Financial Officer of Northern Empire Resources Corp. which was acquired by Coeur Mining in 2018. Before joining Northern Empire, he was Treasurer and Corporate Secretary at Newmarket Gold Inc. a TSX-listed Australian gold producer. Mr. Santos was a key member of the team that completed the successful merger between Newmarket Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016.

Darren Hall, President & CEO stated: “Inclusion into the GDXJ is a significant milestone as an indication of the Company’s ongoing growth which provides Calibre investors improved liquidity, trading flexibility, value and a higher profile.

“I am pleased to welcome David, his skills and leadership will benefit not only Limon, but our expanding ‘hub-and-spoke’ operating strategy as we transition current leadership to focus on continued growth at Pavon, Libertad and development of our emerging high-grade district at Eastern Borosi. We are making significant progress at Eastern Borosi with land purchases and engineering activities with currently 7 diamond drill rigs completing infill and geotechnical drilling.

