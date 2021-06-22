checkAd

Intema to Acquire Team BH Esports Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

  • Intema signs letter of intent to acquire Team BloodHounds Inc., owner of the Team BH esports team
  • As of May 2021, Team BH influencers had a combined 8.8 million followers across their three main platforms YouTube, Instagram & Twitter
  • Team BH is the second most-followed esports brand based out of Canada and is one of the most influential Fortnite teams in North America, with a current total brand following of 775,000+ people across YouTube, Instagram & Twitter
  • Fast-growing esports market projected to reach US$1.86 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%1

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is thrilled to announce that it has entered into an arm's length letter of intent dated June 21, 2021, with Matteo Di Penta with respect to a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) whereby Intema will acquire all of Mr. Di Penta’s interest in the capital of Team BloodHounds Inc. (“TBH”). In turn, Mr. Di Penta will ensure that the other TBH shareholders (collectively with Mr. Di Penta, the “TBH Shareholders”) sell all of their TBH Securities to Intema. Mr. Di Penta holds 95% of all the issued and outstanding securities of TBH, directly and indirectly.

“The acquisition of Team BH brings another major complementary component to our esports ecosystem,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Matteo built Team BH in 2018 from scratch and has grown it rapidly to 23 influencers/players and counting, with a combined 8.8 million followers across all of its influencer platforms. Team BH is known as the second most-followed Fortnite esports team out of Canada, with 775,000+ followers across its main social platforms. It has also been successful at promoting its brand through collaborations and sponsorships with leading brands such as Roots, Champion and G Fuel Energy, generating increased revenue over the years. We believe that Team BH will play a large-scale role in Intema’s future success.”

“Team BH strives to establish itself as a recognized esports leader and we believe that Intema, through its new ecosystem, will help us attain that goal,” said Matteo Di Penta, Founder and CEO of Team BloodHounds Inc. “This transaction will create numerous opportunities for Team BH to grow its fan base, promote its brand and contribute to Intema’s accomplishments, as we will now have access to expertise from complementary businesses and activities such as esports tournaments and betting as well as advertising.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intema to Acquire Team BH Esports Team Intema signs letter of intent to acquire Team BloodHounds Inc., owner of the Team BH esports teamAs of May 2021, Team BH influencers had a combined 8.8 million followers across their three main platforms ‒ YouTube, Instagram & TwitterTeam BH is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus