Intema to Acquire Team BH Esports Team

Intema signs letter of intent to acquire Team BloodHounds Inc., owner of the Team BH esports team

As of May 2021, Team BH influencers had a combined 8.8 million followers across their three main platforms ‒ YouTube, Instagram & Twitter

Team BH is the second most-followed esports brand based out of Canada and is one of the most influential Fortnite teams in North America, with a current total brand following of 775,000+ people across YouTube, Instagram & Twitter

Fast-growing esports market projected to reach US$1.86 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%1

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is thrilled to announce that it has entered into an arm's length letter of intent dated June 21, 2021, with Matteo Di Penta with respect to a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) whereby Intema will acquire all of Mr. Di Penta’s interest in the capital of Team BloodHounds Inc. (“TBH”). In turn, Mr. Di Penta will ensure that the other TBH shareholders (collectively with Mr. Di Penta, the “TBH Shareholders”) sell all of their TBH Securities to Intema. Mr. Di Penta holds 95% of all the issued and outstanding securities of TBH, directly and indirectly.

“The acquisition of Team BH brings another major complementary component to our esports ecosystem,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Matteo built Team BH in 2018 from scratch and has grown it rapidly to 23 influencers/players and counting, with a combined 8.8 million followers across all of its influencer platforms. Team BH is known as the second most-followed Fortnite esports team out of Canada, with 775,000+ followers across its main social platforms. It has also been successful at promoting its brand through collaborations and sponsorships with leading brands such as Roots, Champion and G Fuel Energy, generating increased revenue over the years. We believe that Team BH will play a large-scale role in Intema’s future success.”

“Team BH strives to establish itself as a recognized esports leader and we believe that Intema, through its new ecosystem, will help us attain that goal,” said Matteo Di Penta, Founder and CEO of Team BloodHounds Inc. “This transaction will create numerous opportunities for Team BH to grow its fan base, promote its brand and contribute to Intema’s accomplishments, as we will now have access to expertise from complementary businesses and activities such as esports tournaments and betting as well as advertising.”