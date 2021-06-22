checkAd

Pricer's partner JRTech Solutions signs new framework agreement with Metro to continue supplying Pricer electronic shelf labels

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer's partner JRTech Solutions signed a new framework agreement with Metro, one of Canada's largest food retailers, for Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), continuing the ESL program which includes deployment services, merchandising interfaces and technical support.

The program covers the main Metro banners. These new installations are in addition to the Pricer ESL installations completed during the initial framework agreement signed between JRTech Solutions and Metro in 2018.

Furthermore, JRTech Solutions and Metro have concluded an additional agreement to deploy Pricer Plaza's Cloud Automated Product Positioning solution. This solution leverages electronic shelf labels to automatically position a product in a store, thereby helping employees and customers better locate products.

"By incorporating Pricer's Product Positioning capabilities enabled by Pricer digital labels, Metro is extracting maximum value out of their initial investment, harnessing the full power of their ESLs and extending their lead in the market," affirms Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions.

"Metro is investing in technologies which permit them to scale in order to meet growing demand", says Charles Jackson, Head of the Americas at Pricer.

For further information, please contact:

Donald Charles Jackson, Head of the Americas, +1 404 863-2399

Helena Holmgren, President and CEO, +46 (0)702 870 068
info@pricer.com  

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 700 store installations with Pricer ESL technology since 2008. www.jrtechsolutions.com

About METRO inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca

