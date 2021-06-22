checkAd

About making of a mandatory share buy-back offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 13:25  |  19   |   |   

Joint stock company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter referred to as - “the Company”, hereby informs that on the 22nd of June, 2021 Joint stock company “AS “AB CITY””, registration number 40203174414, according to the clause 1 of the article 73 of the Financial Instrument Market Law, informed the Board of the Company about making of a mandatory share buy-back offer.

The Board of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” will prepare conclusion and announce its opinion about the offer within terms set by the Financial Instrument Market Law after an advertisement regarding making of a share buy-back offer is published.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com





