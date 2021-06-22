checkAd

Orchid Ventures Announces Its CEO to Speak at the Summer Emerge Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid") is pleased to announce its CEO Corey Mangold will be presenting at the Summer Emerge Conference on June 24th.

PurTec/Orchid CEO, Corey Mangold, will be presenting "Vaping & Federal Legislation" at 11:30am PST on June 24th at the Summer Emerge Conference - a virtual event. Corey will be covering such topics as federal legalization of cannabis and its impact on consumer safety and product testing, Pre-Market Tobacco Applications and their impact on cannabis moving forward, as well as different safety concerns with vape such as heavy metals, emissions, ceramic particle inhalation and more.

Conference Details:
Register here: https://emergecanna.com/register/emerge-plus-access-summer-2021/
Use Code SPKRPALS in the coupon box at registration for 25% off.

Vaping and Federal Legalization: Consumer Safety, Testing, and Why You're Not Ready
The lack of standardized emissions testing and consumer safety is already problematic for cannabis vaping products, but things will get worse after federal legalization! Many cannabis companies don't realize that legalization may knock a high percentage of them completely out of the market. Once cannabis is federally legal, federal regulatory agencies like the FDA come in, and many products will not pass testing at this level to be deemed safe for consumers. So, now what? Join this discussion and bring your questions so you can be prepared for the future of cannabis!

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS
Orchid Essentials is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/.

