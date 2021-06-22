checkAd

AngioSoma, Inc., Soon To Be GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, Welcomes Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN To The Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Lewis's medical experience and research background will play a significant role in AngioSoma.

Dr. Lewis's medical experience and research background will play a significant role in AngioSoma.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Dr. Michael Lewis, MD, to the Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Lewis's experience in frontier sciences, patient care, integrative health, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the AngioSoma team.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," AngioSoma also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Lewis," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. "AngioSoma is a company that understands how important it is to work directly with medical professionals and to educate and arm them with the tools they need to stop the progression of challenging diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis. Dr. Lewis has significant research, patient, and organizational experience and is a tremendous addition to our medical outreach, clinical trials, and care planning."

Michael D. Lewis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACPM, FACN, is an expert on nutritional interventions for brain health, particularly the prevention and rehabilitation of brain injury. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis is board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of Nutrition. He completed post-graduate training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

His private practice, BrainCARE, is located in the Washington DC suburb, Potomac, Maryland, where he takes a comprehensive approach to concussion recovery, brain injury, ADHD, sports and cognitive performance, and brain health issues. His pioneering work in the military and since has helped thousands of people around the world and regularly featured in the media, radio, podcasts, webinars, scientific conferences, and television including CNN's Sanjay Gupta MD show. Dr. Lewis is a consultant to the U.S. Army and Navy as well as several organizations and companies around the world, and a founding member of the Pop Warner Youth Football Medical Advisory Board.

